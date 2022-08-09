 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California's Newsom wants to accelerate key climate goals

  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to speed up the state's transition to non-carbon electricity sources and accelerate its timeline for lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Those are among the proposals the Democratic governor has delivered to lawmakers as they work to hash out how to spend $19.3 billion set aside for climate in the state budget. He also wants to establish a permitting policy for projects that would remove carbon dioxide from the air and put into law the state's 2045 carbon neutrality goal as well as a ban on new oil wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of homes and schools.

“The ambition of California’s climate goals must match the urgency and scale of the climate crisis,” the Newsom administration wrote in a document distributed to state lawmakers that was obtained by The Associated Press. “Increasing ambition in the near-term supports the unprecedented rate of transformation needed in this decade to build the clean energy systems of tomorrow.”

People are also reading…

The proposal would be part of the state’s $300 billion state budget. Lawmakers passed the budget earlier this year without figuring out how to spend the climate money. Newsom and state legislative leaders have until the end of August to reach a deal.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, a Democrat from Lakewood, noted the Assembly previously approved bills that would do much of what Newsom wants — including making the carbon-neutral goal a law and setting a goal for nature-based carbon removal of emissions.

“I would say that I more than support such efforts,” Rendon said in a statement. “I agree with the Governor that California absolutely must take more of the same kind of actions that the Assembly has been working on.”

California already has some of the nation's most ambitious goals for weening off of fossil fuels by transitioning to electric cars and home appliances. State air quality officials have already either adopted or proposed a number of new rules to reach those goals, including banning the sale of new gas-powered lawn equipment, banning the sale of new gas-powered passenger vehicles by 2035 and requiring all of California’s electricity to come from renewable sources — like solar and wind — by 2045.

Newsom's proposal goes even further. The state, for example, is required to make sure its greenhouse gas emissions are 40% less than 1990 levels by the year 2030. Newsom wants to change that to a 55% reduction. State leaders have promised to make the state “carbon neutral” by 2045, meaning it would remove as much carbon dioxide from the air as it emits. Newsom's proposal would turn that from a goal into a law.

Setting more ambitious goals is a good start, but ensuring they are implemented is more important, said Danny Cullenward, a lawyer and economist who focuses on California climate policy and sits on a panel that oversees the state's cap-and-trade program. He was particularly skeptical about the increase in the 2030 emissions reduction goal, as many observers believe the state is not on path to meet the more modest existing targets.

“If this provides an opportunity to have an honest conversation about implementation, it's unambiguously positive," he said. “But I worry we haven't been having that conversation.”

Still, he said he's excited about Newsom's proposal to set near-term targets for ensuring more of the state's electricity comes from renewable and non-carbon sources. It wouldn't change the state's requirement that 100% of its electricity for retail sales is zero-emission by 2045, but it would set interim benchmarks to make sure the state is scaling up solar and wind projects more quickly.

Renewable electricity is better for the environment, but it isn’t as reliable as traditional power sources like burning coal and natural gas. Solar and wind power depend on the weather and the state doesn't have enough batteries to store excess energy for use at night. The state’s hydropower plants have been hurt by a severe drought that has shrunk the state’s reservoirs.

Two years ago, California ran out of power during an extreme heat event, prompting rolling blackouts that hit hundreds of thousands of customers.

Newsom has vowed not to let that happen again. He said his plan would maintain reliability while keeping people’s electricity bills affordable. Both goals will be a challenge. Newsom has already signaled a willingness to tap fossil fuel-powered energy sources to avoid blackouts if necessary during the hot summer months. Meanwhile, California’s electricity rates are already among the highest in the nation.

“Meeting our goals of 100% clean electricity by 2045 is still the key component in fighting climate change and in preventing these weather conditions in the first place," said State Sen. Josh Becker, a Democrat and chair of the Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Subcommittee on Clean Energy Future.

Newsom also wants a new state law to make sure new oil and gas wells in California are not within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of homes, schools, parks and other community sites. The state’s oil and gas regulator proposed the same setback distance last October, but it is not yet law.

Like the regulator’s proposal, Newsom’s would not shut down oil and gas wells already within that buffer zone. About two million Californians live within that distance of oil and gas wells. Instead, he proposes health and safety controls for those existing wells.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened up a safe at his home and describes their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

China cuts off vital US contacts over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China cuts off vital US contacts over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China says it is cutting off dialogue with the U.S. on a range of vital issues from climate change to military relations and anti-narcotics efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures announced Friday are the latest steps intended to punish Washington for allowing the visit to the island claimed by Beijing as its own territory — to be annexed by force if necessary. China also is firing missiles in military exercises off the coast of the island. U.S.-China expert Bonnie Glaser warns China may be heading toward changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, with results that are negative for both Taiwan and the U.S.

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China says it has conducted “precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait as part of military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments in six zones surrounding the island. Japan says it protested to China after five of the missiles landed inside its Exclusive Economic Zone. The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week. They are intended to advertise China's threat to attack the self-governing island republic in response to moves to solidify its de facto independence from Chinese rule. Taiwan has put its military on alert and staged civil defense drills, while the U.S. has numerous naval assets in the area.

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

Senate Democrats say they have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote, says she is ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says lawmakers have achieved a compromise that will receive the support of all Democrats in the chamber. His party needs unanimity and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to move the measure through the Senate over certain solid opposition from Republicans.

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Vote counting continues in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. And Trump-backed Mark Finchem won the GOP primary to be secretary of state, who oversees elections.

After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws

After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws

The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over issues including age limits and bans on AR-15-style guns. The June decision struck down a New York law requiring people to demonstrate a particular need to get a license to carry a concealed gun in public. The decision has led one judge to temporarily block a Colorado town from enforcing a ban on the sale and possession of certain semi-automatic weapons. The ruling could reshape gun laws in the U.S. even as mass shootings push the issue into the headlines. The Biden administration and police departments across the U.S. are struggling to combat a surge in violent crime.

Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections

A federal judge has ruled that Georgia’s statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power. The judge on Friday ordered the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. If the ruling stands, state lawmakers would have to draw single-member districts for the body that regulates Georgia Power Co. and other other utilities. An election would be held later. However, the state could appeal, or at least seek a delay until after this year's elections. At-large voting has long been subject to legal attack as racially discriminatory. But most cases have focused on local elections.

Pinal County names new recorder amid election woes reshuffle

Pinal County names new recorder amid election woes reshuffle

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors has named a replacement for the elected recorder as it continues to address a series of primary election problems. The five-member board voted unanimously Friday to name Assistant Recorder Dana Lewis to the position that handles early ballot mailing, voter rolls and recording of deeds and other documents. Lewis replaces former Recorder Virginia Ross, who stepped down Thursday to take over as elections director. Members of the public who spoke at an emergency meeting Friday praised the board's action, saying it would restore trust in the elections. Many voters complained about Tuesday's primary election. About 20 of the county’s 95 polling sites ran out of ballots.

China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan

China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan

China says it is extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict. Military leaders say the exercises will include anti-submarine drills, apparently targeting U.S. support for Taiwan in the event of a potential Chinese invasion. China has said the exercises involving missile strikes, warplanes and ship movements crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait are a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island last week. China has ignored calls to calm the tensions, and there was no immediate indication when it would end what amounts to a blockade.

Watch Now: Related Video

Man acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News