 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California's top cop to probe troubled sheriff's office

  • Updated
  • 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California's attorney general on Wednesday announced a civil rights investigation into the office of Santa Clara Sheriff Laurie Smith, a polarizing figure who is fighting formal public corruption accusations following a no-confidence vote by the county's board of supervisors.

Attorney General Rob Bonta declined to lay out specific allegations because the investigation is pending.

But he said the purpose of the probe is to determine whether the sheriff's office “engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct” that could merit corrective action.

“I will say that there have been there has been much written about and discussed about how individuals within the jail in Santa Clara County, how they’ve been beaten, the conditions of confinement," he said. “There have been deaths and injuries in custody.”

In response to Bonta's announcement, Smith said that she welcomed the review and would provide records.

People are also reading…

“I have great confidence in the Attorney General’s Office and I believe they will provide the expertise for a fair and impartial investigation," she said in a statement issued by the sheriff’s office.

Smith's office has had to pay costly settlements to people who are mentally ill who were severely injured while in jail custody, including $10 million to the family of a man who inflicted serious injuries on himself while inside a jail transport van in 2018.

And in 2015, a county inmate was beaten to death by three jail guards and another inmate died after guards shot him with a riot gun at close range. Both inmates had a mental illness.

Smith objected to a vote of no-confidence taken by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors in August, saying members are blaming her for their failure to provide safety-net services for mentally ill people, the Mercury News of San Jose reported.

The county board in August requested outside investigations by Bonta's office as well as the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury.

In December, the civil grand jury formally accused Smith of one count of willful misconduct and six counts of “willful and corrupt” misconduct, including an allegation that she issued hard-to-get concealed-carry weapons permits to political donors and supporters, according to the news organization.

Smith did not enter a plea to the civil accusations in court last week and it's unclear if the case will go to trial. If it does go to trial and jurors find her guilty on any of the charges, she will be forcibly removed from office, the Mercury News reported.

Smith has not said whether she will run for a seventh term this year.

A statement from Bonta’s office explained that a civil “pattern or practice” investigation like the one Smith's office faces usually works to identify and compel, if appropriate, corrective action to fix systemic violations.

Last month, his office launched a review of the Torrance Police Department. It is also conducting an investigation into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a closed-door huddle by an embattled President Joe Biden with his own party's senators, apparently for naught. An eyebrow-raising speech on the Senate floor by a recalcitrant Democrat. And a defiant news conference by the top House Republican.

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat angrily rejected U.S. allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday.

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

The seditious conspiracy case against members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group marks the boldest attempt so far by the government to prosecute those who attacked the U.S. Capitol, but invoking the rarely used charge carries considerable risks.

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate churned into debate Tuesday, a devastating setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two holdout senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is a sending an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, a deployment that will further beef up Russian military presence near Ukraine amid Western fears of a planned invasion.

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory, posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation.

Watch Now: Related Video

What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News