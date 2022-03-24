 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Call center workers at federal contracting firm go on strike

  • 0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Call center workers who handle Medicare issues for Americans have gone on strike at facilities in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Employees at the call centers in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Bogalusa, Louisiana are employed by Maximus Inc., among the nation’s largest federal call center contractors, The Sun Herald reported. Employees there went on strike for the first time ever Wednesday, calling for paid sick leave, competitive wages and better health insurance, the newspaper reported.

Workers also say that Maximus has tried to disrupt the workers’ efforts to unionize.

Virginia-based Maximus says it respects its employees’ right to attempt to organize. In a statement, the company said it has increased pay and compensation and improved health care benefits within the limits of federal law, WDAM-TV reported.

People are also reading…

The two call centers are among the company's largest, according to a statement from a firm representing the workers. About 10,000 Maximus agents work at 11 call centers in nine states, the statement said.

The strike was scheduled for March 23 since it is the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. The call center workers are contracted for Medicare and Medicaid services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone video shows massive destruction from tornado in St. Bernard Parish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News