Call center workers at federal contracting firm go on strike

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Call center workers who handle Medicare issues for Americans have gone on strike at facilities in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Employees at the call centers in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Bogalusa, Louisiana are employed by Maximus Inc., among the nation’s largest federal call center contractors, The Sun Herald reported. Employees there went on strike for the first time ever Wednesday, calling for paid sick leave, competitive wages and better health insurance, the newspaper reported.

Workers also say that Maximus has tried to disrupt the workers’ efforts to unionize.

Virginia-based Maximus says it respects its employees’ right to attempt to organize. In a statement, the company said it has increased pay and compensation and improved health care benefits within the limits of federal law, WDAM-TV reported.

The two call centers are among the company's largest, according to a statement from a firm representing the workers. About 10,000 Maximus agents work at 11 call centers in nine states, the statement said.

The strike was scheduled for March 23 since it is the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. The call center workers are contracted for Medicare and Medicaid services.

