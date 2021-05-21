 Skip to main content
Campaign ads will require disclosure of non-Arizona donors
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation requiring campaign signs and advertisements to disclose how much of the funding came from outside the state.

The bill signed Friday requires the disclosure to cover at least 10% of the height of the ad. It must reflect the percentage of out-of-state contributors at the time the ad is produced.

Democratic Rep. Aaron Lieberman and all legislative Republicans backed SB1714, sponsored by Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard of Chandler. The supporters say it's a way to improve transparency in elections. Critics say it will be confusing for campaigns to implement because the share of their out-of-state donors is constantly changing as new contributions arrive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

