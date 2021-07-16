 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash
0 Comments
AP

Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe significantly outraised Republican Glenn Youngkin in the most recent campaign-finance reports, with McAuliffe also holding a significant lead in cash on hand.

Reports filed Thursday and Friday with the Department of Elections show that McAuliffe raised $7.4 million in cash in the most recent reporting period. Youngkin raised $3.5 million.

McAuliffe reported $9.0 million cash on hand, compared to $2.6 million for Youngkin.

The reporting period was from May 28 through June 30, and don't reflect a perfect apples-to-apples comparison between the candidates. Youngkin had already secured the GOP nomination at a May 8 convention. Democrats did not hold their primary until June 8, so the reporting time reflects a period when he was a candidate both in the primary and general elections.

Whether McAuliffe's lead in cash will hold up is unclear. Youngkin, who made a fortune as an executive with The Carlyle Group, has lent his campaign $12 million already. He did not lend any money in the current period, but certainly could do so between now and November.

The reports also show Youngkin spent significantly more money ($5.2 million) than McAuliffe ($1.6 million) in the reporting period. Youngkin, a political newcomer, has flooded the airwaves with ads, including in the expensive Washington market, to introduce himself to voters.

McAuliffe's report shows smaller expenditures for the period with an emphasis in online advertising and streaming platforms.

An independent candidate, Princess Blanding, reported $1,373 in contributions and $7,739 cash on hand.

Virginia has the only open-seat gubernatorial race in the nation this year, with Democratic incumbent Ralph Northam ineligible to seek reelection. Virginia's off-year elections traditionally attract outsize attention as the two parties seek to establish momentum and gauge voter sentiment heading into the congressional mid-term elections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Free the vaccine': Activists protest outside White House as Biden hosts Merkel

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+2
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
National Politics

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

+7
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
National Politics

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News