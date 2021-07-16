Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe significantly outraised Republican Glenn Youngkin in the most recent campaign-finance reports, with McAuliffe also holding a significant lead in cash on hand.

Reports filed Thursday and Friday with the Department of Elections show that McAuliffe raised $7.4 million in cash in the most recent reporting period. Youngkin raised $3.5 million.

McAuliffe reported $9.0 million cash on hand, compared to $2.6 million for Youngkin.

The reporting period was from May 28 through June 30, and don't reflect a perfect apples-to-apples comparison between the candidates. Youngkin had already secured the GOP nomination at a May 8 convention. Democrats did not hold their primary until June 8, so the reporting time reflects a period when he was a candidate both in the primary and general elections.