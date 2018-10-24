Santa Fe, N.M. (AP) — Two candidates for governor of New Mexico are scheduled to meet for a final public debate in the midst of early voting across the state.
Republican Steve Pearce and Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham have given up re-election in Congress to run for governor, with a final debate scheduled for Tuesday evening. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez cannot run for a third consecutive term in office.
Previous debates have dwelled on solutions to New Mexico's high poverty rates, troubled public education system and concerns about crime. The candidates have divergent approaches to energy-sector regulation, recreational marijuana and gun safety.
The gubernatorial race has turned more combative in the final weeks amid before Election Day on Nov. 6, with both candidates distributing photos of their opponents posing with convicted criminals.