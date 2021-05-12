Can Oregon Democrats learn from B.C.’s carbon tax?

“The people that didn’t get carve-outs, the cost of it is going to fall on their backs. And dumping more stuff on the backs of the taxpayer is not right,” Stoffel said during a 2020 interview on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Think Out Loud.

The Republican walkouts effectively killed the climate bills by depriving the Senate of a quorum and preventing votes the opponents were nearly certain to lose. One of those lawmakers was Republican state Rep. David Brock Smith from Oregon’s southwest coast. Brock Smith was the minority representative on the Legislature’s carbon-reduction committee. Today he’s still concerned rural Oregonians would shoulder the biggest financial burden of a cap-and-trade law as more expensive fuel drives up prices for groceries and other commodities.

“So that apple in Brookings would be more expensive to buy than it would be in Portland, just for the basic fact that it’s farther away,” he said. He also worries rural Oregonians wouldn’t benefit from the green energy jobs advertised in the past legislation.

“The proponents of the bill never put pen to paper on where those jobs were going to come from, where these investments in rural Oregon were going to go,” Brock Smith said.