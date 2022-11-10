 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature work together better over the next two years than the previous four?

That’s the $5 billion question.

That's where the state's projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will hang over Evers and lawmakers as they look ahead to what they want to do with that money.

“Having this good situation could be, and should be, an opportunity to bring everyone together," said Jason Stein, research director of the Wisconsin Policy Forum. "But it certainly could also be an opportunity to fight and disagree over how to use the money.”

Both sides have staked out priorities, not all of which conflict, but neither faction has shown much of an ability to work together, with Evers vetoing more than 120 bills the past four years and rarely talking with Republican leaders.

People are also reading…

Also on the horizon: Fights over the state's 173-year-old near-total abortion ban, election law changes, marijuana legalization, parole policies and what to do about PFAS pollution.

Republican lawmakers were meeting privately Thursday to elect their leaders who will work, or not, with Evers over the next two years. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, both of whom are asking their colleagues to reelect them, would be presiding over larger Republican majorities that are collectively just shy of a two-thirds supermajority.

Evers has given a fairly detailed preview of what his priorities will be.

Evers in August proposed spending $600 million of the surplus on tax cuts, including cutting income taxes for the middle class by 10%. Republicans summarily rejected the idea as a campaign ploy, even though they passed a middle class income tax cut in the last budget and long supported lowering taxes.

Evers has also promised to increase funding for local governments, to be used in part for hiring more police and bolstering public safety, pushing gun safety laws, spending money on repairing roads, increasing funding for the University of Wisconsin System and legalizing marijuana.

His top priority, Evers said at a stop Wednesday at a Madison middle school, will be on increasing funding for public schools. Evers spent his career in public education, including serving 10 years as state superintendent, before being elected governor.

All of those ideas have to win approval from the Legislature, which summarily rejected most of what Evers wanted in his first term, and would likely do the same to much of what he's already put forward. On marijuana, for example, some Republicans have been open to a limited legalization for medical use, but there has been little appetite for recreational use.

“I’m not all that foolish. I understand there’s a whole bunch of Republicans in the Legislature and we need to work with them, and we’ll do the best we can,” Evers said. “But obviously we will not do things that are simply against our core feelings.”

A case in point: abortion.

Evers supports a lawsuit filed by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul seeking to overturn the state's abortion ban. Republicans, who support banning abortion, have shown little willingness to soften the law. Evers also said during the campaign he would veto any bill granting exceptions because he wants to see the entire ban overturned.

“I don’t see a way to solve this legislatively,” Evers said Wednesday, voicing confidence in the chances of winning the lawsuit.

Senate Republicans have also stymied Evers on appointments, refusing to confirm the governor’s picks and thereby allowing Republican appointees to remain in their positions. Evers called on LeMahieu to take action to allow his picks to take over.

Evers pointed to his 3-point reelection win — three times his victory margin in 2018 — as a sign that Wisconsin residents back his agenda.

“At some point in time, the will of the people will become the law of the land, and I hope that happens within the next four years,” Evers said.

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Venhuizen on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have shown surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

President Joe Biden is being criticized by a powerful fellow Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for being "cavalier” and “divorced from reality.” Manchin is leveling that criticism after Biden vowed to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker says Biden’s words at a campaign stop Friday in California “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin’s rebuke of his party’s leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her decision on whether or not to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband. The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans during an interview Monday on CNN. Many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. Pelosi said her "decision will be affected about what happened.” Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Republicans need to hold the Senate and pick up four seats to take the Minnesota House. Millions of dollars have been pouring into roughly two dozen competitive seats.

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday after three power lines were damaged in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations, although officials have previously claimed that Russia was deliberately turning off the power in order to force civilians to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city. Rolling blackouts around Ukraine continued on Monday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia withdraws troops from Kherson region, its only captured Ukrainian capital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News