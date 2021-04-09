Canceled flights, expired clearances: resettlements in limbo

Among them were Basuze Madogo’s brother, his brother’s wife and other family members. Madogo, a resettlement specialist at World Relief Memphis, is a former refugee from Congo.

He wasn’t the only one excited to welcome his brother and his family to Tennessee.

“I could see how he was happy, and that was amazing. The entire community was informed, and they were planning to join us at the airport to welcome them,” he said on the Refugee Council USA call.

But then their flight was canceled. They already had moved out of the home they had been renting and given away many of the things they owned that they couldn’t bring with them to the U.S. Their medical clearances were set to expire within days.

Now, Madogo said, “they have to start over new.”

“This delay has really impacted their lives,” he added.

Medical and security clearances are only good for two months before they expire, according to Yang of World Relief. If one of a refugee’s clearances expires, it can create a “revolving door” as other family members’ clearances also expire while he or she tries to renew, she said.