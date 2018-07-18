PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A candidate for governor of Rhode Island who served as President Donald Trump's state campaign chairman is refusing to wade into the latest controversy involving the president.
Joe Trillo, a former Republican state lawmaker, told WPRO-AM that even though he left the GOP and is running as an independent, he still supports Trump.
Trump in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week called into question U.S. intelligence findings of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, leading to widespread condemnation. Trump reversed course Tuesday, saying he had misspoken and accepts the American intelligence community's conclusions.
Trillo said Wednesday he doesn't "want to comment every time (Trump) tweets or says something — it's a trap for me."
He said getting involved in national politics is "not going to benefit me."