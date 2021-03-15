Candidate for Indiana Democratic Party leader post drops bid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of the candidates to become the Indiana Democratic Party’s next leader has withdrawn, citing a family death.

The decision by Trish Whitcomb likely clears the way for Mike Schmuhl, who was Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign manager, to take over the state party with Saturday’s leadership vote.

Whitcomb said in a statement Monday that she made the decision with “deep sorrow” after her son unexpectedly died on Sunday.

Whitcomb was the manager of Democrat Glena Ritz’s successful 2012 campaign for state school superintendent and the daughter of former Republican Gov. Ed Whitcomb.

Schmuhl is being challenged by Tom Wallace of Martinsville, who was an unsuccessful state Senate candidate last year, in Saturday’s election by the state Democratic central committee.