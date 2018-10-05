PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate who was arrested with what police say was 48 pounds of illegal marijuana says the charges "appear politically motivated."
Compassion Party candidate Anne Armstrong says in an email Friday that she believes she and fellow Compassion Party candidate Alan Gordon, who is running for attorney general, were arrested because powerful people are trying to silence them. She says that attempt will be "futile."
The two did not enter pleas during a court appearance Thursday after police said they responded to a complaint of a strong marijuana odor and found illegal marijuana plants at their West Greenwich home.
The couple are frequent unsuccessful candidates for office and are known for promoting a church that considers cannabis a healing drug. They argue the term "marijuana" is racist.