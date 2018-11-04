Try 1 month for 99¢

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Candidates were expected to spend a last full day of campaigning around Ohio before voters select a new governor Tuesday and decide a U.S. Senate race and some closely contested congressional seats.

Voters also will determine whether to reduce sentences for possession of certain drugs, among other measures.

Democrat Richard Cordray is locked in a tight gubernatorial race with Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. Cordray is a former Ohio attorney general.

Democrat U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is considered the favorite in his U.S. Senate race with Republican Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-see).

A closely contested U.S. House race pits Democrat Danny O'Connor against former GOP state Sen. Troy Balderson in Ohio's 12th District. Democrat Aftab (AF'-tab) Pureval (PYUR'-vawl) is challenging GOP U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot (SHA'-but) in the 1st District.

