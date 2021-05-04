Candidates clash in New Mexico congressional election debate

Moores also repeatedly sought to link Stansbury to the so-called BREATHE Act from the Movement for Black Lives in 2020 that would divest taxpayer spending from traditional policing and agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Agency and invest in alternative approaches to public safety.

In response, Stansbury emphasized her work in the Legislature coordinating capital spending for police and other first responders. She said investments should take on the root causes of crime through addiction services and better public education — and that policing reforms, including a federal rollback of police immunity, are needed to fix a broken criminal justice system.

She punched back at Moores by questioning how he could accept funds for his business from federal relief packages and still oppose Biden's pending initiatives on infrastructure spending and a $1.8 trillion proposal for education and families that includes free preschool.

Moores called the line of questioning “despicable," saying he put his personal safety on the line to help his company conduct COVID-19 testing during the pandemic. He is co-owner of a diagnostic testing laboratory that received about $1.8 million in federal payroll-support loans that may not have to be repaid.