CINCINNATI (AP) — A veteran Republican congressman and a Democratic county official trying to unseat him in southwest Ohio are meeting in their third and last scheduled debate.

Rep. Steve Chabot (SHA'-but) and Aftab (AF'-tab) Pureval (PYUR'-vawl) square off again Tuesday evening at the University of Cincinnati. The 65-year-old Chabot is seeking his 12th term. At age 36, Pureval is coming off a major 2016 upset in which he defeated the incumbent Hamilton County clerk of courts.

The race has drawn considerable national attention and funding for both.

Pureval says it's time for a fresh approach to the 1st House District's needs.

Chabot said in their second debate that Pureval has "a great smile" and is a "handsome guy." But he said the House job needs a workhorse, not a show horse.

