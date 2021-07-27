Capitol attack hearing: 'Kill him,' racial slurs and more

“Is this all the manpower you have? Do you really think you’re going to be able to stop all these people?” Hodges said one of the rioters told him.

“Get your machete,” someone in the crowd could be heard saying.

Fanone, at one point was separated from his fellow officers, was pulled into the mob, beaten and repeatedly shocked with a stun gun.

"I heard chants of ‘kill him with his own gun.’ I can still hear those words in my head today,” he said.

He blacked out and estimates he lost consciousness for four minutes. Doctors later told him that he had a heart attack.

Elsewhere, Gonell was guarding an entrance when he was crushed by rioters. He could feel himself losing oxygen. “This is how I’m going to die," he recalled thinking.

RACIAL SLURS

Dunn told lawmakers about an exchange he had with rioters who had fully bought into Trump's false claims that the election was stolen and believed “nobody voted for Joe Biden.”

When Dunn, who is Black, told the rioters he voted for Biden and his vote should be counted, a crowd of Capitol intruders hurled the N-word at him.