 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Capitol attack's full story: Jan. 6 panel's chilling details

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol played out for the world to see, but the House committee investigating the attack believes a more chilling story has yet to be told -- about t he president and the people whose actions put American democracy at risk.

With personal accounts and gruesome videos the 1/6 committee expects Thursday's prime-time hearing to begin to show that America’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power came close to slipping away. It will reconstruct how the president, Donald Trump, refused to concede the 2020 election, spread false claims of voter fraud and orchestrated an unprecedented public and private campaign to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

People are also reading…

The result of the coming weeks of public hearings may not change hearts or minds in politically polarized America. But the committee's year-long investigation with 1,000 interviews is intended to stand as a public record for history. A final report aims to provide an accounting of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the British set fire in 1814, and ensure it never happens again.

“This is not a game,” said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard professor and co-author of “How Democracies Die,” who has written extensively on the world's democratic governments.

“We suffered an assault on our democracy the likes of which none of us have seen in our lifetime."

Emotions are still raw at the Capitol 17 months after Trump sent his supporters to Congress to “fight like hell” for his presidency. That was on a Wednesday, two months after the election, a traditionally celebratory if ho-hum day when Congress is tasked with certifying the November results.

Security will be tight for the hearings. Law enforcement officials are reporting a spike in violent threats against members of Congress.

Against this backdrop, the committee will try to speak to a divided America, ahead of the fall midterm elections when voters will decide which party controls the Congress. Most TV networks will carry the hearings live, Fox News will not.

“We’re going to tell the story of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” says Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the committee.

“You really have to go back to the Civil War to understand anything like it.”

First up will be wrenching accounts from police who engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the mob, with testimony from U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who was seriously injured in the melee. Also appearing Thursday will be documentary maker Nick Quested who filmed the extremist Proud Boys storming the Capitol. Some of that group's members have since been indicted as have some from the Oath Keepers on rare sedition charges over the military-style attack.

In the weeks ahead, the panel is expected to detail Trump’s public campaign to “Stop the Steal” and the private pressure he put on the Department of Justice to reverse his election loss — despite dozens of failed court cases and his own attorney general attesting there was no fraud on a scale that that could have tipped the results in his favor.

“It’s going to be there for the permanent record, and I think that’s important for history,” said Barbara Comstock, a former Republican congresswoman from Virginia.

The panel, made up of nine lawmakers, faced obstacles from its start. Republicans blocked the formation of an independent body that could have investigated the Jan. 6 assault the way the 9/11 Commission probed the 2001 terror attack.

Instead, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ushered the creation of the 1/6 panel through Congress over the objections of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. She rejected Republican-appointed lawmakers who had voted Jan. 6 against certifying the election results, choosing her own preferred members to serve and naming civil rights advocate Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., as chairman.

The Jan. 6 committee’s lopsided composition of seven Democrats and two Republicans, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, outspoken Trump critics now risking their political futures on this work.

After a year-long investigation, the story the committee aims to tell is still unfolding.

By many measures, the attack was set in motion months earlier, soon after Election Day, when Trump falsely claimed the voting was rigged and refused to concede once Biden was declared the winner.

The proceedings are expected to introduce Americans to a cast of characters, some well known, others elusive, and to what they said and did as Trump and his allies tried to reverse the election outcome.

The public will learn about the actions of Mark Meadows, the president’s chief of staff, whose 2,000-plus text messages provided the committee with a snapshot of the real-time scramble to keep Trump in office. Of John Eastman, the conservative law professor, who was the architect of the unsuccessful scheme to convince Vice President Mike Pence to halt the certification on Jan. 6. Of the Justice Department officials who threatened to resign rather than go along with Trump's startling proposals.

Lawmakers have also been caught up in the probe, including House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who defied the committee's subpoena requests for testimony. Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, who urged her father to call off the rioters, appeared privately before the committee.

The Justice Department has arrested and charged more than 800 people for the violence that day, the biggest dragnet in its history.

Trump has dismissed the entire investigation as illegitimate. The committee cannot charge him or anyone else. It's jurisdiction allows it only to refer its findings to the department, which is investigating.

Many Republicans are poised to defend Trump in the weeks ahead. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who defied the panel's subpoena for an interview, said in a statement the committee's true aim is to convince Americans that “conservatives are to blame for the events of that day.”

Yet, as Trump weighs another run for the White House, other Republicans wonder quietly if the committee hearings will have an impact on the public or if Jan. 6 will simply be forgotten.

Levitsky, the professor, said Americans have not had much experience watching their democracy at risk.

“One weakness that Americans have in in defending our democracy, is that we take it for granted," he said. "We’re not aware of the warning signs," he said.

He said the committee’s report should be taught in U.S. civics and history textbooks for years to come to inform Americans and bring them together. "That’s how democracy gets saved," he said.

Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater confirmed Thursday he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Concerns about the ad were first reported by the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

The White House says a small private airplane entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home on Saturday, and that led to the brief evacuation of the president and first lady. The White House says there was no threat to Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken. After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home. The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.” The agency said it would interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine by launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Vice President Kamala Harris says the Biden administration's work to attract investment to Central America has generated $3.2 billion in private-sector commitments. The effort is intended to reduce migration toward the United States by creating more economic opportunity in countries plagued by poverty and violence. Harris made the announcement at this week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which brings together countries from across the hemisphere. As vice president, Harris is responsible for tackling migration issues, although progress has been slow. Harris has made just two trips to Latin America since taking office last year.

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

The Justice Department has declined to charge former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and another aide to former President Donald Trump, Dan Scavino, for contempt of Congress for their defiance of subpoenas in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation. That’s according to a person familiar with a letter sent by the Justice Department to a lawyer for the House of Representatives on Friday. The action came the same day the Justice Department said a grand jury had indicted Peter Navarro, a trade adviser in the Trump White House, for his refusal to cooperate with the committee’s investigation. The New York Times first reported the decision not to prosecute Meadows and Scavino.

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

A U.S. Navy lieutenant in Japan is appealing a three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people last year. Ridge Alkonis' family says he suffered from acute mountain sickness and passed out behind the wheel while driving after a visit to Mount Fuji. Japanese prosecutors and a judge say he was feeling drowsy and should have pulled over. Alkonis' parents are asking for mercy because they say that while the crash was a tragedy, it was also an accident. He's been sentenced to three years in prison, but has appealed, and a hearing is set for Wednesday. Alkonis is at home in Japan pending the appeal, and the Navy says he remains on active duty.

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China has defended its military pilots, saying they acted properly and were protecting its sovereignty, following recent complaints by Canada and Australia that Chinese planes engaged in risky maneuvers with their aircraft over the Pacific. A Defense Ministry spokesperson says China “swiftly took reasonable, forceful and professional measures in response to Canada’s provocative acts and unfriendly and unprofessional operations.” Last week, the Canadian military accused Chinese planes of not following international safety norms on several occasions and putting a Canadian crew at risk. Separately, Australia said a Chinese fighter jet's maneuvers were a dangerous act of aggression against an Australian air force plane that was conducting aerial surveillance in the South China Sea.

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

Even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Donald Trump’s side when the then-president was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor” and withholding $400 million in military aid. But when Russia invaded Ukraine this February, Republicans and Democrats cast aside impeachment politics, rallied to Ukraine’s side and swiftly shipped billions for the country's defense. The question ahead is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party. Or will Republicans who yielded to Trump’s “America First” approach do so again, putting military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at risk.

Rosendale wins GOP primary; Zinke race too close to call

Rosendale wins GOP primary; Zinke race too close to call

Montana's lone congressman handily won the GOP primary in his bid for a second term as ballot-counting continued in the race for the state’s newly created second seat in the U.S. House. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale fended off three Republican primary challengers Tuesday and will take on Democrat Peggy Ronning of Billings in the general election. Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was locked in a tight race with former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski for the GOP nomination for the other seat. Lincoln, Glacier and Beaverhead counties hadn't reported any results by midnight. For the first time in three decades Montana has two House seats after population growth documented in the 2020 census.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Southwest Airlines makes upgrades to flight experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News