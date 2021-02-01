Capitol Building fence is blocking DC laws from approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — That foreboding black fence erected around the U.S. Capitol building has had an unintentional side effect: walling off the local government’s ability to enact new laws.

Washington D.C. city officials say dozens of new local laws have been bottlenecked because of the complete lockdown of the Capitol building following the violent Jan. 6 attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Under terms of Washington D.C.’s tortured relationship with the federal government, physical paper copies of all new laws must be hand-delivered to Senate and House leadership. They cannot be mailed or e-mailed.

“We are unable to get through the fences. We are trying to find a way to deliver the legislation,” D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said Monday. “Sooner or later, there's going to be a gate that opens.”

The problem appeared to have been solved by Monday afternoon, but the episode shines a light on the larger overall problem: the fact that D.C. isn’t a state and needs to run its local laws past Congress in the first place.

Mendelson said “about 60” pieces of legislation have been held up so far. “It is an irrational and unsustainable situation that we cannot pass permanent legislation that can become permanent law,” he said. “It just shouldn’t be this way.”