Capitol fence will be missing when Legislature reconvenes

“We will be happy to invite the public back into this building." Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, told reporters, noting the unusually high number of lawmakers and journalists present Monday. "To have members of the public here in this building, making lots of noise while we’re doing our work, is how it is supposed to be.”

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said he didn't oppose allowing spectators into the public galleries for the special session.

“This is the people’s house,” Gazelka told reporters.

The House included several policing measures in its public safety budget bill; the Senate never gave them a hearing. Gazelka acknowledged in his closing speech on the Senate floor that there were strong passions on both sides, but indicated that less controversial measures could make it into the final package.

“We are not going to do anything that we perceive as anti-police, but we are going to look at things that are police accountability that would make sense," Gazelka said.