Capitol Police bolstering travel security for lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Capitol Police are stepping up security at Washington-area transportation hubs and taking other steps to bolster travel security for lawmakers as Congress continues to react to this month's deadly assault on the Capitol.

In an email obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the House's chief law enforcement officer said Capitol Police will be stationed at area airports and Washington's Union Station on busy travel days. Timothy P. Blodgett, the acting sergeant at arms, wrote that the agency was setting up an online portal for lawmakers' offices to use to notify them of their travel plans, and urged legislators to report threats and suspicious activity directed at themselves, aides and family.

“Members and staff should remain vigilant of their surroundings and immediately report anything unusual or suspicious," said the email, which was sent late Thursday.

Blodgett's letter said lawmakers have previously been advised that they can use office expense accounts to pay for security to protect their offices and events in their districts and protect themselves while they are performing official duties. It also cited a 2017 Federal Elections Commission opinion that they can use campaign contributions to install security systems at their homes.