Capitol Police have new chief after Jan. 6 insurrection

Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said in a statement that Manger's appointment is “an important step forward as the Capitol Police continues to make the major reforms needed to protect the Capitol Complex and support its officers.”

The Rules panel oversees the police and had recommended the appointment of a permanent chief in a report that examined the security failures on Jan. 6.

Manger will replace acting chief Yogananda Pittman, who was elevated to the role after the former chief, Steven Sund, was forced out immediately after the rioting. Pittman was not expected to be hired permanently after steep criticism from her own officers, who said she showed little to no leadership on the day of the insurrection. The union voted overwhelmingly to show no confidence in her shortly afterward.

Pittman had been in charge of intelligence leading up to the riot, which caught law enforcement badly off guard. She conceded to Congress that multiple levels of failures allowed pro-Trump rioters to storm the building but denied that law enforcement had failed to take the threat seriously, noting how Capitol Police several days before the riot had distributed an internal document warning that extremists were poised for violence.