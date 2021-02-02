Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor

Sicknick, 42, of South River, New Jersey, enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, then deployed to Saudi Arabia and later Kyrgyzstan. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. Like many Capitol Police officers, he often worked security in the Capitol itself and was known to lawmakers, staff and others who passed through the building’s doors each morning.

There are still questions about his death, which was one of five as a result of the rioting. As the mob forced its way in, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. He collapsed later on, was hospitalized and died. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are also examining whether he may have ingested a chemical substance during the riot that may have contributed to his death, the officials said.

After the ceremonial arrival of Sicknick's body on Tuesday evening, a viewing period will be held overnight for members of the Capitol Police. On Wednesday morning, lawmakers will pay tribute before a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery, where Sicknick will be interred.