Capitol police testimony blunts GOP's law-and-order message

Longtime GOP strategist Scott Jennings, who said it was hard to watch the officers’ testimony and not feel “outraged” and “disgusted,” said he expects crime to be “a massive issue” in the upcoming midterm contests. And while he expects Democrats to remain on the defensive, he said Republicans’ response to Jan. 6 had given Democrats an opening “to distract from some of their real shortcomings.”

“Republicans are certain to attack Democrats over what we would say are efforts to undermine the police. And Democrats are certain then to parry those attacks with, ‘Well you weren’t so pro-police when it comes to Jan 6,”’ he said. "When you’re thinking about campaign messaging, it just sort of makes it less clean.”

Republicans are struggling to form an effective response to the testimony. The two GOP members of the panel, Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, are participating over the objection of their party's leaders. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy backed away from the panel after Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his appointees, a decision that makes it harder for him to influence the narrative of the hearing.

Leading Republicans are ultimately working to avoid angering Trump, who remains popular among many GOP voters and is becoming increasingly assertive in the party's primaries.