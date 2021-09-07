Capitol rioter from Idaho pleads guilty to assaulting police

The deadly siege happened the day Congress was certifying President Joe Biden's election victory over Trump. Rioters destroyed Capitol property and caused the evacuation of the Senate chamber, temporarily delaying the certification of the election results.

In April, Wilson was arrested by Salt Lake City, Utah-based FBI agents.

On Tuesday, Senior District Judge Royce Lamberth told Wilson that while entering guilty pleas may have been difficult, they were a step forward. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

The criminal counts carry a maximum of more than 28 years in prison. Wilson could also face fines of up to $500,000. He remains free pending sentencing.

Five Idaho residents have been arrested and charged in connection with the the Capitol riot. Wilson is the second to plead guilty. Ada County resident Josiah Colt — photographed jumping onto the floor of the U.S. Senate during the attack — pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding in July and agreed to cooperate with federal investigators.