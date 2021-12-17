Capitol rioter gets harshest sentence yet: More than 5 years behind bars

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters break into the Capitol in Washington.
Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 70, of Alabama drove to Washington to attend Trump's "Save America Rally" in a red pickup packed with an M4 assault rifle, multiple loaded magazines, three handguns and 11 Mason jars filled with homemade napalm, according to court filings. The grandfather was arrested that evening when he returned to the truck carrying a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun and a .22-caliber derringer pistol. He is charged with possession of an unregistered firearm and carrying a pistol without a license.
Tim Gionet, a far-right media personality who calls himself "Baked Alaska," entered various offices in the Capitol and cursed at a law officer he alleged had shoved him. When told by law enforcement officers to move, he identified himself as a member of the media. Gionet live-streamed for about a half hour from inside the building and could be heard encouraging other protesters not to leave, cussing and saying "I'm staying" and "1776 baby," prosecutors said. He was arrested in Houston and faces charges of violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority.
Jack Jesse Griffith of Tennessee was arrested after an informant identified him as a person known on Facebook as Juan Bibiano. That account shows of Griffith in what appears to be the Capitol Crypt, raising his closed fist into the air. Another post included a message saying he helped "stormed (sic) the capitol today." He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so. He's also accused of engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct with intent to to impede or disrupt government business.
Emily Hernandez of Missouri was seen in photos holding a splintered name plate belonging to Pelosi. Sullivan is charged with five counts, including disorderly conduct that impedes the conduct of government business and the stealing or disposing of government property.
Nicholas R. Ochs, 34, of Hawaii, founder of a local Proud Boys chapter, posted a photo of himself on Twitter inside the Capitol grinning widely as he smoked a cigarette. The FBI said it identified him from photos taken when Ochs campaigned unsuccessfully last year as the Republican nominee for a seat in the Hawaii statehouse.
Dominic Pezzola, 43, of New York is a former Marine identified as a Proud Boys member who was seen in video shattering an exterior Capitol window with a stolen Capitol Police riot shield before he and others climbed inside, the FBI said. The bearded man, whose nickname is "Spazzo," also appears in a second video taken inside the building that shows him puffing a cigar in what he calls a "victory smoke," according to a court filing. He is charged with destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding and illegally entering a restricted building.
Jenna Ryan, 50, of Texas live-streamed a Facebook video walking with a group toward the Capitol and said, "We are going to (expletive) go in here" as they approached the door. "Life or death, it doesn't matter. Here we go." She then turned the camera to expose her face and said, "Y'all know who to hire for your Realtor, Jenna Ryan." She told KTVT-TV in Fort Worth she didn't do anything violent, didn't realize there was violence and hoped Trump would pardon her. "I just want people to know I'm a normal person, that I listen to my president who told me to go to the Capitol, that I was displaying my patriotism." She faces a charge of knowingly entering or remaining in the restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Robert Sanford, 55, a retired Pennsylvania firefighter, allegedly threw a fire extinguisher that hit three Capitol Police officers during the violent siege. He was charged with assault of a police officer, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, civil disorder and unlawfully entering the Capitol. His lawyer said he was a Trump supporter who got caught up in the mob mentality.
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)