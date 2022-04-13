 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Case against Clinton lawyer in counsel's probe can proceed

  • 0
Trump Russia Probe

FILE - This 2018 portrait released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Connecticut's U.S. Attorney John Durham. A judge says the criminal prosecution of Michael Sussmann, a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer charged with lying to the FBI during the Trump-Russia investigation can move forward. The ruling means Sussmann, who was charged last year by special counsel John Durham, remains set for trial on May 16, 2022, in Washington's federal court.

 Uncredited - hogp, U.S. Department of Justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — The criminal prosecution of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer charged with lying to the FBI during the Trump-Russia investigation can move forward, a judge ruled Wednesday in denying a defense bid to dismiss the case.

The ruling means Michael Sussmann, charged last year by special counsel John Durham, remains set for trial on May 16 in Washington's federal court.

Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting in which he relayed concerns from cybersecurity researchers about a potential secret back channel of communications between servers of the Trump Organization and Russia-based Alfa Bank. The FBI investigated the matter but ultimately found no such suspicious links.

Prosecutors allege that Sussmann misled the FBI's then-general counsel by saying that he was not attending the meeting on behalf of a particular client when he was actually presenting the information on behalf of the Clinton campaign and a technology executive with whom he had worked.

People are also reading…

In order to prosecute someone for a false statement, the Justice Department must prove that the statement was not only fictitious but also “material” — that is, capable of influencing a government agency's decision-making or functions.

In this case, Durham's team says that had the FBI known Sussmann was representing the interests of the Clinton campaign at the meeting, it would have done more to examine his motives and the reliability of his information as it considered whether to open an investigation based on the tip he provided.

Sussmann's lawyers have argued that his ties to the Clinton campaign were already well-known to the FBI and have rejected the idea that that relationship could have meaningfully influenced the FBI's decision to investigate.

U.S. District Judge Christopher “Casey” Cooper said in a six-page ruling Wednesday that the dispute was ultimately up to a jury to decide.

“The battle lines thus are drawn, but the Court cannot resolve this standoff prior to trial,” Cooper wrote.

Durham, a former U.S. attorney in Connecticut, was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to look for government misconduct during the investigation into Russian election interference in 2016 and possible ties to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Sussmann is one of three people charged so far. The other two are Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to altering an email and received probation, and Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst and source of information for Steele who was charged in November with lying to the FBI during a 2017 interview.

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

Russian troops have left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city. The scenes of destruction give fuel to Kyiv’s calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow’s offensive before it refocuses on the country’s east. Dozens of people lined up to receive loaves of bread, diapers and medicine from vans parked outside a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv. Russian forces besieged the city for weeks before retreating. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded Thursday for weapons from NATO to face down the coming offensive in the east. Nations from the western alliance agreed to ramp their supply of arms. 

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and the full death toll could surpass twice that number. Speaking by phone Monday with The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses “carpeted” the streets of the city. He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage. Mariupol has been cut off by Russian attacks and has suffered some of the most brutal assaults of the war.

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

The Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court. Cheers rang out in the Senate chamber as Jackson was confirmed on Thursday. The vote was 53-47 with three Republicans voting for confirmation. She will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer, rejuvenating a diminished liberal wing of the conservative-dominated court. Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. At her hearings last month, she told senators she would apply the law “without fear or favor." 

Iowa's political swing makes Obama's wins harder to repeat

Iowa's political swing makes Obama's wins harder to repeat

Iowa was Barack Obama’s unlikely launching pad in 2008 to become the nation’s first Black president. Today, voters in the overwhelmingly white state aren’t showing a similar embrace for the woman running to become its first Black governor. Democrat Deidre DeJear is finding Iowa a much changed place, trending staunchly conservative and endorsing many aspects of Trumpism. Educated younger adults who were once reliable Democratic voters have fled rural Iowa, and the strength of organized labor has eroded. DeJear tells The Associated Press there is a question of whether a Black woman can win Iowa's governorship.

Fetterman, Democrats confront a newly hostile Senate primary

Fetterman, Democrats confront a newly hostile Senate primary

Voters are digesting a newly hostile Democratic primary race in Pennsylvania’s premier contest for U.S. Senate. That's as the leading candidates came together in a room Saturday, face to face, for the first time since Conor Lamb first attacked rival John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor. Fetterman has been on the defensive, after a week of attacks by Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta and a super PAC supporting Lamb that's running a TV ad against Fetterman. Neither Lamb nor Kenyatta made any reference to Fetterman in their remarks to a crowd of about 200 Penn State-area Democrats. But Fetterman did, telling the crowd that he wouldn't attack a fellow Democrat.

Biden aims at 'ghost gun' violence with new federal rule

Biden aims at 'ghost gun' violence with new federal rule

President Joe Biden is taking fresh aim at “ghost guns,” the privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes. At the White House on Monday, Biden highlighted the Justice Department’s work to finalize new regulations to crack down on the guns. He also announced the nomination of Steve Dettelbach, who served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Still, the announcement of the new regulation also highlighted  the limits of Biden’s influence to push a sweeping congressional overhaul of the nation’s firearm laws. Congress has deadlocked on legislative proposals to reform gun laws for a decade.

Democrat Finkenauer knocked off US Senate primary ballot

Democrat Finkenauer knocked off US Senate primary ballot

A state court judge has concluded that Democrat Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the June 7 primary ballot for U.S. Senate because she didn’t gather enough petition signatures, knocking off the candidate considered by many to be the party’s best chance to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley. Judge Scott Beattie filed a ruling Sunday that overturned a decision by a three-member panel of state elected officials. The panel concluded last week that Finkenauer’s campaign had substantially complied with Iowa law requiring at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties. But Beattie said the law requires each signature be accompanied by the date and some of Finkenauer's petition signatures didn't comply. Finkenauer might appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.

US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow's floundering

US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow's floundering

Russia has tapped a new Ukraine war commander to take centralized control of the next phase of battle after its costly failures in the opening campaign and carnage for Ukrainian civilians. U.S. officials don’t see one man making a difference in Moscow’s prospects. But they do see more ugly times ahead. Russia turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers. That's according to a senior U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. U.S. officials say Dvornikov has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and to expect more of the same in Ukraine.

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Hill could be the 'epicenter' of another COVID outbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News