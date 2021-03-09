Case of virus variant from South Africa detected in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The first known case of a new variant of the coronavirus has been reported in Michigan, in a boy living in Jackson County.

The B.1.351 strain, first detected in South Africa in December, is believed to be more infectious and is now in at least 20 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It shares some mutations with B.1.1.7, a more easily spread variant that was first identified in Britain late last year and was found in Michigan in January. It is in 47 states.

The state health department said late Monday that an investigation was underway to determine the boy's close contacts and if there are additional associated cases. Officials said there is no indication that the variant discovered in South Africa is more deadly or causes more severe illness. But higher transmission rates could increase hospitalizations and deaths should new variants spread widely.