HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania continues to hold a big advantage in fundraising over Republican challenger Lou Barletta with four months until November's general election.
Barletta on Friday reported nearly $1.6 million in his campaign account ahead of the Federal Election Commission's deadline. Casey reports $9.8 million, or six times as much.
Barletta raised just under $1.3 million in the three-month period through June 30. Casey reported raising $2.2 million.
No independent poll puts Barletta within striking distance of Casey. But Barletta is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and Republican officials expect Trump will campaign for Barletta in a state the president narrowly won in 2016.
Barletta, of Hazleton, is in his fourth term in the U.S. House. Casey is seeking a third Senate term.