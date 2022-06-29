 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
AP

Caspian nations reaffirm pledge to keep foreign armies out

  • 0

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the other four countries along the Caspian Sea on Wednesday reaffirmed their shared commitment to keep foreign militaries out of the region.

The presidents of Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan met in Turkmenistan's capital, Ashgabat, for a summit to discuss regional cooperation and international issues.

In a communique after the meeting, they emphasized their agreement to bar any foreign militaries from the Caspian. They also underlined a pledge not to offer the territory of their nations for aggression against another littoral country.

The communique also emphasized the importance of cooperation in the military sphere between the Caspian nations.

In 2018, the five countries signed a convention for exploitation of the Caspian Sea resources that ended decades of uncertainty.

For Putin, Wednesday's visit to Ashgabat came as part of his first foreign trip since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Putin visited the ex-Soviet nation of Tajikistan the previous day.

People are also reading…

Wednesday's summit came as NATO held its own summit in Madrid, declaring Russia the “most significant and direct threat” to its members’ peace and security and vowing to strengthen support for Ukraine.

Putin and other leaders didn't mention the fighting in Ukraine at their public comments at the summit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

The lawyer for the ex-wife of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the family has been subjected to “serious threats” in the days since Greitens released a violent campaign video in which he declares he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only. During a Thursday hearing in the couple's child custody case in Columbia, Missouri, attorney Helen Wade said the video “has created a situation where others may perceive it as a call to arms.” Greitens was not at the hearing but his attorney called it “disingenuous” to suggest that Greitens “would want harm to befall" his ex-wife.

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

President Joe Biden has signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades. The bipartisan compromise seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two world leader summits in Europe. The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous. Most of its $13 billion cost will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools

Bosnian Serb leader prays for Trump's return, praises Putin

Bosnian Serb leader prays for Trump's return, praises Putin

The leader of Bosnia’s Serbs says he hopes former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to power. Milorad Dodik said on Sunday that Serbs will “wait for appropriate global circumstances” to reach for their goal of seceding from Bosnia, which he called an “unsustainable state.” Dodik made the comments at a gathering marking the start of Bosnia's bloody breakup of Bosnia 30 years ago. More than 100,000 people died before a U.S.-brokered peace deal ended the country's 1992-95 war. Russia’s war in Ukraine has aroused fears that the turmoil could spill over to the volatile Balkans. Dodik met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month and says he's proud to have done so.

As Senate-confirmed justices end Roe, how will voters react?

As Senate-confirmed justices end Roe, how will voters react?

The end of Roe v. Wade started in the Senate. The Senate Republican partnership with President Donald Trump to confirm conservative justices paved the way for the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on abortion rights. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell set the strategy in motion years ago, changing the Senate’s rules to achieve its goal. Trump and McConnell also had the backing of almost all Republican senators. Lawmakers head into the midterm elections in November with control of Congress at stake and elections serving as a referendum on the future of abortion access. Democrats vow legislation to protect abortion access and Republicans want to impose further limits.

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

The latest testimony about the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has Donald Trump rebuffing his own security’s warnings about armed protesters in the crowd gathering for a rally near the White House. A former White House aide also tells the House committee investigating the attack that Trump desperately attempted to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol. In her testimony Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson described an angry, defiant president who grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to allow him go to the Capitol. Trump has dismissed her as “a total phony.”

Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next

Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next

The Senate has approved a bipartisan gun violence bill. The vote late Thursday clears the way for expected House passage Friday of what will be Congress’ most far-reaching response in decades to the nation’s run of brutal mass shootings. Republicans have long derailed Democratic efforts to curb firearms. But after last month's mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, Democrats and some Republicans decided that congressional inaction was untenable. It took nearly a month of closed-door talks but a group of senators from both parties emerged with a compromise embodying incremental but impactful movement.

Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east

Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east

Russian forces are seeking to swallow up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region while pressing their momentum following the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the charred ruins of Sievierodonetsk. The military said Moscow-backed separatists were now in full control of the chemical plant that was the last Ukrainian holdout in the city. Russia also launched dozens of missiles Saturday on several areas across the country far from the heart of the eastern battles. Ukraine's air command says some of the missiles were fired from Russian long-range Tu-22 bombers deployed to Belarus for the first time. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Moscow plans to supply Belarus with the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system.

Arizona lawmakers approve bipartisan $18 billion budget

Arizona lawmakers approve bipartisan $18 billion budget

Arizona’s legislature has approved a bipartisan $18 billion spending plan making substantial investments in public schools and new highways. The budget passed early Thursday also pays down long-term debts and includes no major tax cuts. The improbable bipartisanship was enabled by an unprecedented surplus topping $5 billion, which allowed for a broad array of new spending and savings. More than half a billion goes to K-12 schools, and a proposal to expand private school subsidies was dropped. Republican leaders tried for months to craft a much more limited plan without Democratic support before looking across the aisle for votes.

Supreme Court expands gun rights, with nation divided

Supreme Court expands gun rights, with nation divided

The Supreme Court has ruled that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, a major expansion of gun rights. The court struck down a New York gun law in a ruling expected to directly impact half a dozen other populous states. Thursday's decision came with recent mass shootings fresh in the nation’s mind and Americans emotionally divided on the issue. Across the street from the court, the Senate sped toward passage of its own national legislation, a gun law modest in scope but still the most far-reaching in decades.  Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the high court's 6-3 conservative majority.

2 GOP congressmen in Mississippi at risk of defeat in runoff

2 GOP congressmen in Mississippi at risk of defeat in runoff

Congressional primary runoffs are rare in Mississippi. But this year, two of the state’s Republican incumbents are fighting to keep their jobs in runoffs against challengers from their own party. Two-term Rep. Michael Guest faces former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy in a runoff Tuesday in central Mississippi's 3rd District, while six-term Rep. Steven Palazzo faces sheriff Mike Ezell in the southern 4th District. Palazzo's runoff comes after he was accused in a congressional ethics report of abusing his office by misspending campaign funds. Guest was forced into a runoff amid criticism of his vote to create an independent commission to investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Watch Now: Related Video

California to distribute 'inflation relief' checks to millions of residents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News