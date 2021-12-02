Cassidy: Louisiana to get $101M this year for water systems

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will receive $101 million in federal funds during the current budget year to make drinking water system improvements around the state, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Thursday.

The dollars come from the more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by Congress earlier this year, which the Republican Cassidy helped to negotiate.

“Across the state, local officials prioritize investment in clean water. Often times their tax base cannot support the repairs that need to be done,” Cassidy said in a statement. “These taxpayer dollars coming from the federal government can make these repairs, can help these towns, can provide clean water.”

The money can pay for replacing lead pipes, removing contaminants and other drinking water system maintenance and upgrades. Cassidy said Louisiana can expect to get similar amounts of federal money for water system improvements for four years under the infrastructure package.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0