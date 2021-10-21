 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

CDC: Mishandling of flu, other vaccines led to 2018 outbreak

  • 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal health officials have concluded that a 2018 outbreak of infections in three states was caused by the improper storage, handling and administration of flu and other common vaccines.

The CDC said about 100 patients were affected during workplace vaccination events. The vaccines were administered by a third party provider, “Location Vaccination” in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio over several months from late 2018 to 2019.

Dr. Paul E. McLaughlin had allowed his unlicensed wife to mishandle the vaccines, causing infections in some patients, according to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure. McLaughlin’s wife, Fairshinda Sabounchi McLaughlin, was the owner of the vaccine provider.

McLaughlin's medical license was placed on probation for five years in 2019.

The CDC concluded in its report that the outbreak “was entirely preventable,” and the mishandling caused the adverse side effects.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health began investigating the company after learning its patients were experiencing pain, swelling and lumps at their injection sites.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters held a sit-in Thursday at the Interior Department building in downtown Washington and clashed with police as they challenged fossil fuel projects and called for the declaration of a climate emergency. Multiple arrests were reported.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month's Virginia governor's election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will “show the world who we are" in future contests with even higher stakes.

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Day of the Dead dance group at Irving Elementary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News