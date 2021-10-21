CDC: Mishandling of flu, other vaccines led to 2018 outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal health officials have concluded that a 2018 outbreak of infections in three states was caused by the improper storage, handling and administration of flu and other common vaccines.

The CDC said about 100 patients were affected during workplace vaccination events. The vaccines were administered by a third party provider, “Location Vaccination” in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio over several months from late 2018 to 2019.

Dr. Paul E. McLaughlin had allowed his unlicensed wife to mishandle the vaccines, causing infections in some patients, according to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure. McLaughlin’s wife, Fairshinda Sabounchi McLaughlin, was the owner of the vaccine provider.

McLaughlin's medical license was placed on probation for five years in 2019.

The CDC concluded in its report that the outbreak “was entirely preventable,” and the mishandling caused the adverse side effects.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health began investigating the company after learning its patients were experiencing pain, swelling and lumps at their injection sites.

