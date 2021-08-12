Census: Alabama more diverse, a few counties driving growth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s population has become more diverse over the last 10 years and a handful of counties helped drive the state’s population growth, according to U.S. Census Bureau numbers released Thursday.

Mirroring a trend across the country, Alabama showed an increase in racial and ethnic diversity in the new Census numbers. The percentage of people who identify as white dropped while the state saw an increase in the Hispanic population and a doubling of the percentage of people who identify as multiracial.

Whites continue to be the largest racial group in Alabama, but the percentage of people in Alabama who identify as white shrunk from 68.5% in 2010 to 64.1% in 2020.

The percentage of people who identify as two or more races more than tripled from 1.5% to 5.1%. The percentage of people who identify as Hispanic increased from 3.9% to 5.3%.

There was the slightest decrease in percentage of people who identify as Black falling from 26% to 25.6.