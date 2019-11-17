Census counting of prisoners becomes partisan battleground

The Census Bureau is not changing its current policy to count prisoners as prison residents, though it has opened the matter up for discussion. In a response to public comments on the issue, the bureau said the practice is consistent with how the agency has long defined what a person’s “usual residence,” is, meaning “where a person lives and sleeps most of the time, which is not always the same as their legal residence.” The decision came despite nearly 78,000 public comments in 2016 favoring counting inmates at their pre-prison address. Four commenters favored keeping the current policy.

But the Census Bureau said that since some states are considering whether to change where they count prisoners, states in 2021 can request a special dataset that will list prisoners at their pre-prison address for redistricting purposes.

Democrats hope Wisconsin seeks that data, but they face long odds in the state Legislature, where majority Republicans withstood years of litigation over accusations that they gerrymandered legislative districts in their favor in 2011.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, said he opposes the bill to change how prisoners are counted.

“I think the system has worked well as it is,” Vos said.