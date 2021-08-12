Census data shows Montana towns grow ahead of redistricting

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Census figures released Thursday provided a first look at how the population of Montana has changed over the past decade, and the information will be used to divide the state into two U.S. House districts for the first time in 30 years.

Montana's population grew nearly 10%, and the state now has more than 1,080,000 people. Following a national trend, towns and cities grew while most rural areas lost population.

Gallatin County led the state's growth, with a population increase of nearly 33%, blowing past Flathead and Missoula counties in the past decade to become the state's second-largest county. Flathead County's population rose nearly 15%, and Missoula County rose by nearly 8%, contributing to the state's growth. All are areas known for their proximity to outdoor recreation opportunities.

Yellowstone County — home to the state's largest city of Billings — remained Montana's largest county at over 164,000 residents. Gallatin and Missoula counties were close behind, at nearly 119,00 and 118,000 respectively. Flathead County came in fourth at around 104,000.

Carter County, a rural area in the southeast corner of the state, bucked the trend of rural decline with a population growth of 22% — ranking second among Montana counties and growing from 1,160 to 1,450 people between 2010 and 2020.