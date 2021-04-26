Census data shows Nevada 5th fastest growing state

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada was fifth fastest growing state over the past decade and now boasts 3.1 million residents, according to U.S. Census data released Monday.

Nevada's population grew 15% from 2010 to 2020, adding more than 400,000 people.

The fastest-growing state was Utah, which grew 18.4%.

Nevada's increase was not enough to change the number of seats the state is apportioned in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning the state will still be limited to four seats for the coming decade.

The state is now the 32nd most populous in the country, climbing up three spots from the 35th place.

The date released Monday, along with more detailed information expected later this year, will be used by state legislatures or independent commissions to conduct the once-a-decade redrawing of political maps. It was originally expected to be turned in by Dec. 31 but the deadline was extended to April because of challenges stemming from the pandemic and time needed to correct expected irregularities.

Texas, the second-most populous state, gained two additional seats, while Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Florida, and North Carolina each gained one seat.