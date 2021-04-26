 Skip to main content
Census data shows Nevada 5th fastest growing state
AP

Census data shows Nevada 5th fastest growing state

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada was fifth fastest growing state over the past decade and now boasts 3.1 million residents, according to U.S. Census data released Monday.

Nevada's population grew 15% from 2010 to 2020, adding more than 400,000 people.

The fastest-growing state was Utah, which grew 18.4%.

Nevada's increase was not enough to change the number of seats the state is apportioned in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning the state will still be limited to four seats for the coming decade.

The state is now the 32nd most populous in the country, climbing up three spots from the 35th place.

The date released Monday, along with more detailed information expected later this year, will be used by state legislatures or independent commissions to conduct the once-a-decade redrawing of political maps. It was originally expected to be turned in by Dec. 31 but the deadline was extended to April because of challenges stemming from the pandemic and time needed to correct expected irregularities.

Texas, the second-most populous state, gained two additional seats, while Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Florida, and North Carolina each gained one seat.

Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and New York were among states that lost a seat.

The Census Bureau is set to release more data this year showing populations by race, Hispanic origin, gender and housing, down to individual neighborhoods. The data will be used to redraw the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts.

The last time Nevada's maps were redrawn, then-Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican, vetoed maps drawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature. The dispute over the maps ended up in court, where a judge appointed a panel of experts to redraw the maps.

This time around, Democrats control both the Legislature and the governor's mansion and are expected to have fewer challenges in getting their redrawn maps approved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

