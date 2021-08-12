Census figures show Mat-Su gains most new residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Matanuska-Susitna Borough north of Anchorage gained the most people in the last decade, according to U.S. Census data released Thursday.

The sprawling borough nearly the same size as Ireland and anchored by the communities of Wasilla and Palmer gained 18,086 residents between 2010 and 2020, a growth rate of just over 20%, Census figures show. The figures show the borough with 107,081 residents, and it is only the second borough or municipality in Alaska with more than 100,000 residents.

The Anchorage Municipality remains the state’s largest with 291,247 residents. Anchorage had 579 fewer residents than in the 2010 Census, or 0.2%.

Percentage-wise, the Mat-Su wasn’t the biggest winner in the state. The Skagway Municipality's addition of 272 residents compared with 2010 equaled a 28% growth rate, figures show.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough lost the most people in the last decade, nearly 2,000 residents, or 2% of its population. It has 95,655 residents.

The Haines Borough lost the highest percentage of residents at 17%, prompted by a population decrease of 428 people.