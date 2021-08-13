Census: Growth in GOP stronghold as Florida adds House seat

Overall, Florida's population increased by 2.7 million over the decade, including 1.4 million Hispanics. Growth in the non-Hispanic white population was comparatively anemic: only 215,000 people, or about 8% of the growth in the state.

Florida's size and influence is critical in national politics. The additional congressional seat will give the state one more electoral college vote in presidential elections, which are often unpredictable in Florida. And the state will play a role in the GOP attempt to regain control of the U.S. House.

Republicans now hold 16 of the state's 27 congressional seats and the party will seek to build on that through the redistricting process, even if House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson have directed their chambers not to be political and to follow the constitution.

“The House continues to strongly recommend that planned or unplanned conversations about redistricting not take place outside of the committee process with individuals who have a vested interest in the outcomes of the redistricting process,” Sprowls said in a letter to representatives.

The letter also added that "situations where you comment on your personal preferences or ambitions for a given district, give your opinion regarding an incumbent, or even making satirical remarks should be avoided.”