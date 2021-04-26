Census: Kentucky will maintain its 6 congressional districts

One of the key looming questions is what Republican lawmakers do with the 3rd District. The seat is held by Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, who wields considerable influence as chairman of the House Budget Committee as long as Democrats maintain their House majority. Yarmuth, in his eighth term, ousted a Republican incumbent to first win the seat, and the district is now one of the few Democratic strongholds left in Kentucky.

“I know some Republicans want to keep all the Democrats in the 3rd and cede the ground forever, while others are thinking about the possibilities of disbursing the county to give the GOP a chance to win the 3rd,” said Scott Jennings, a Kentuckian and former adviser to President George W. Bush. “It could be too cute by half to try to divide it up, though.”

Four rural-dominated districts are seen as safe Republican seats — now held by U.S. Reps. James Comer, Brett Guthrie, Hal Rogers and Thomas Massie. Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has fended off tough Democratic challenges in the 6th District. That district, which includes Lexington, the state’s second-largest city, had swung between Republicans and Democrats for decades.

“Ultimately, my guess is that legislative leaders come up with a way to maintain the status quo and give Kentucky six districts that will likely result in a 5-1 GOP-Democratic split,” Jennings said Monday. “I’d expect Kentucky’s 6th District to get a little redder around the edges, as Rep. Barr’s district is the only one that is truly purple.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0