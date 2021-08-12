Census: Metro areas gained population in Kentucky

Bell County, along the Virginia border in southeastern Kentucky, had the biggest population decline at 16%. Owsley County, also in eastern Kentucky, was next with a 14.8% drop.

Other Appalachian counties with double-digit population losses included Wolfe at 10.8%, Letcher at 12.1%, Martin and Magoffin at 12.7% each and Knott at 12.8%. Pike County had a 9.8% decline.

The Appalachian region was hit hard by the decline of the coal industry during the decade.

Numerous counties in rural western Kentucky also suffered population losses.

But some rural counties bucked the trend to post strong population gains.

Simpson County, along the Tennessee border, had a 13.1% population increase — sixth best in the state. Simpson also borders Warren County, and the two counties formed a high-growth corridor.

In eastern Kentucky, Bath County ranked 11th best statewide with a 10% increase.

Overall, 57 Kentucky counties posted population gains. Kenton is the third-most populous Kentucky county, followed by Boone, Warren, Hardin, Daviess, Campbell, Madison and Bullitt.

The release of the redistricting data culled from the 2020 census is coming more than four months later than expected due to delays caused by the pandemic. Robertson County had the smallest population at 2,193.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0