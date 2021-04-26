Census: New Mexico among slowest growing Western states

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s population grew by 2.8% over the last decade, making it one of the slowest growing states in the West, according to the first numbers released Monday from the 2020 census.

The Census Bureau said that overall, the national growth rate of 7.4% between 2010 and 2020 was the second slowest in U.S. history.

In the West, only Wyoming had a slower growth rate than New Mexico, where the count put the resident population at just over 2.1 million. That included 58,343 more people than a decade ago but not enough to gain an additional congressional seat. Neighboring Texas and Colorado gained seats as a result of their population increases.

The data was limited to population numbers only. Information about race and other demographics will be released later this year, officials said.

New Mexico last spring launched a multimillion-dollar campaign in an effort to ensure an accurate census count of its heavily Hispanic and Native American population.