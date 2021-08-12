Census numbers kick off Wisconsin redistricting battle

Republicans have already asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take any lawsuits directly, a request the court rejected. That means any state lawsuits will have to start in circuit court, but they're expected to make their way to the state Supreme Court. Challenges in federal court, particularly over claims that Black people and other racial minorities are denied political power through gerrymandering, are also likely.

Evers created a commission he said was nonpartisan to draw its own maps for the Legislature to consider. That group has been meeting for nearly a year, but the Legislature is not required to consider its maps. However, the maps likely will be submitted as a possible alternative for a court to consider.

Democrats and their allies unsuccessfully tried to overturn the Republican-drawn maps a decade ago, arguing they were an illegal gerrymander that secured a GOP majority in the Legislature. Republicans were able to increase their majorities in the Legislature under the maps they drew, even as Democrats won statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate in 2018 and President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the state in 2020.