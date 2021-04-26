Census population figures cost Illinois a congressional seat

What Illinois loses nationally in terms of numerical influence, however, it can make up with individual influence in the form of Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, said Glenn Poshard, a Democrat who represented extreme southern Illinois in Congress from 1989 to 1999. Durbin, the Senate Democrats' No. 2 member, was elected to a fifth term last fall.

The cosmetic change — larger districts drawn to cover more ground for each member — aren't as immediately apparent, but will eventually become evident to constituents.

Poshard recalls complaining to colleagues in the House dining room about his district's size. He said he kept quiet after Rep. Pat Willams, then one of two House members from Montana, described a district that would stretch from Chicago to Washington, D.C.

But voters in Montana — which regains a second congressional seat lost after 1990 — or similar expanses such as Wyoming are familiar with House members being stretched thin across an entire state. In Illinois, where districts keep getting larger, constituents grow impatient and officeholders, who rush home after a Monday-to-Thursday congressional week, frustrated, Poshard said.