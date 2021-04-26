Census shows Alabama will maintain 7 congressional seats

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will maintain seven congressional seats under new Census numbers released Monday instead of losing a seat as state officials had feared.

The outcome is a relief to officials worried that Alabama’s population growth would not be enough to maintain its seats in the U.S. House. A drop to six seats would have decreased Alabama’s influence in Washington and kicked off a particularly difficult redistricting process.

The census figures show that Alabama's population grew by about 5% since 2010 to a little over 5 million residents in 2020. Alabama's population growth trailed the U.S. as a whole, which grew 7.4%

“This data reveals what we’ve known all along – Alabama is a great state to call home, and many are choosing to do so. I am extremely pleased that we will keep all seven of our current seats in the U.S. House to provide valued and needed voices to advocate for our state and our people for the next 10 years,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement.