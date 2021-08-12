Census shows many rural Indiana counties lost population

Indiana’s largest drops in the number of people happened in Muncie’s Delaware County with a nearly 5,800-person loss and Marion’s Grant County declining almost 3,400.

CITY, SUBURBAN GROWTH

Five of the six Indiana counties gaining the most people over the past decade were in central Indiana.

Indianapolis and Marion County grew by nearly 74,000, or 8.2%, to 977,000 people. Northern suburban Hamilton County was close behind as it added 73,000 people, or 26.5%, to 347,000. Overall, Indianapolis and its seven adjourning counties grew by 13%.

Northwestern Indiana’s Lake County remained the state’s second most-populous county but grew by less than 1% to about 499,000. Fort Wayne’s Allen County kept its place as the third largest as it grew 8.5% to 385,000.

MORE DIVERSITY

Indiana was part of the national trend toward more racial diversity over the past decade.

The state’s share of white population fell from 81.5% in 2010 to 75.5% in 2020. The Black population’s share grew from 9.0% in 2010 to 9.4% in 2020, while the Hispanic grew from 6.0% to 8.2% over the decade.