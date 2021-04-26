Census shows Michigan grows, still loses US House seat

Michigan's slow population growth over the past decade will cost the state a U.S. House seat, continuing a decades-long trend as job-seekers and retirees have fled to other states.

The U.S. Census Bureau listed the state’s 2020 apportionment population at 10,084,442, leaving Michigan with 13 congressional seats.

“While expected, it is disappointing that Michigan will lose a seat in Congress,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat from Flint. “Even though Michigan’s population is growing, it is not growing as fast as other states.”

Michigan's population grew for decades, from 7.8 million in 1960 to more than 9.9 million in 2000. It recorded a slight decline in the census 10 years ago, to 9.8 million. Over time, its congressional seats have been peeled off little-by-little by faster growing states, mostly in the Sunbelt.

“Those congressional districts are equal to political power in Washington,” said Timothy Bledsoe, professor of political science at Wayne State University in Detroit. “When it leaves Michigan and goes to Texas, it is a reflection of the loss of political power in Michigan and gain of political power that goes to Texas."