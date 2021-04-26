Census surprise: Rhode Island keeps both US House seats

“Not only has Rhode Island retained our representation in Congress and our four Electoral College votes — we have also ensured our share of billions of dollars in federal funding each year,” the Democrat said in a statement.

The state has 1,098,163 residents that count toward the congressional apportionment process, according to Monday's census data. That’s an increase of nearly 43,000 residents from the 1,055,247 residents counted in the 2010 process.

Seats in the House are apportioned following a complicated formula based on each state’s population as determined by the once-a-decade national census.

Rhode Island has had two seats in the House since the late 1700s, save for two decades in the early 20th century when it had three seats, according to The Providence Journal. The last time it had just a single seat was in the original Congress in 1789.