Census: Tennessee sees big growth in, around Nashville

Nashville-Davidson County itself saw a 14.2% population boost, adding about 89,200 people through the decade and checking in at second-most populous in the state, the numbers show. Its suburbs saw a bigger percentage boost, with Williamson County increasing by 35.2%, or 64,500 people, and Rutherford County jumping up 30%, or about 78,900 people. Several other Middle Tennessee counties saw population increases that exceeded 20%.

It remains unclear whether Republican lawmakers will try to carve Nashville into multiple congressional districts in order to try to flip the seat of Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper into the GOP column.

Shelby County, which includes Memphis and remains the most populous county, saw a small population increase of 0.2%, or 2,100 people, while multiple counties in West Tennessee saw population drops. Fayette County, which is east of Shelby, was one exception, with a 9.3% increase.

Some areas of East Tennessee, meanwhile, also outpaced the state's average population increase. Knox County, which includes Knoxville, jumped up by 10.8%, with Loudon County increasing by 13% and Sevier County, a Smoky Mountains tourism destination, up by 9.4%. Hamilton County, which includes Chattanooga, neared the state average with 8.8% growth, and nearby Bradley County grew by 9.8%.