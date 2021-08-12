Census: Wyoming grew slowly and remains US' smallest state

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming remained the least-populated state and grew more slowly than all but a couple others from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census figures released Thursday.

Only Michigan and Connecticut grew slower than Wyoming. Ohio grew at the same rate. Three states — Illinois, Mississippi and West Virginia — lost population, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Although Wyoming's population grew 2.4%, from 563,626 to 576,851 people, only nine of the state's 23 counties grew.

Teton and Laramie counties — home, respectively, of booming Jackson Hole and the state capital of Cheyenne — tied with population growth of 9.6%.

Lincoln County, on the border with rapidly growing Utah, came in third with an 8.1% increase.

Sheridan (6.2%) and Natrona (6%) counties were the fourth- and fifth-fastest growing. Park County grew 5%, Albany County 2.1%, and Campbell and Crook counties less than 2% each.