 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Census: Wyoming grew slowly and remains US' smallest state
0 Comments
AP

Census: Wyoming grew slowly and remains US' smallest state

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming remained the least-populated state and grew more slowly than all but a couple others from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census figures released Thursday.

Only Michigan and Connecticut grew slower than Wyoming. Ohio grew at the same rate. Three states — Illinois, Mississippi and West Virginia — lost population, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Although Wyoming's population grew 2.4%, from 563,626 to 576,851 people, only nine of the state's 23 counties grew.

Teton and Laramie counties — home, respectively, of booming Jackson Hole and the state capital of Cheyenne — tied with population growth of 9.6%.

Lincoln County, on the border with rapidly growing Utah, came in third with an 8.1% increase.

Sheridan (6.2%) and Natrona (6%) counties were the fourth- and fifth-fastest growing. Park County grew 5%, Albany County 2.1%, and Campbell and Crook counties less than 2% each.

Once-booming Sublette County in western Wyoming's gas patch lost almost 15% of its population over the decade. Washakie County was next with a nearly 10% loss. Carbon County lost 8.5%, and Weston and Goshen Counties both lost more than 5%.

Wyoming remained majority white while the state’s Hispanic or Latino population grew from 8.9% of the state in 2010 to 10.2% in 2020. People who identified as two or more races grew from 1.5% to 4.1%

Wyoming remains far too small to pick up a second U.S. House seat, like neighboring Montana. Still, the numbers will help allocate a variety of state and federal dollars to communities.

Wyoming receives nearly $1 billion in population-dependent federal dollars every year for programs including Medicaid, housing vouchers and food assistance.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: North Sioux City Police Chief Richard Headid talks about National Night Out

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Politics

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Ryan Crocker, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan; Janis Shinwari, co-founder of No One Left Behind; Michael Mann, professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University; Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

+29
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together
National Politics

Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure plan for states coast to coast on Tuesday, as a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout
National

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout

  • Updated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thirty days after Democrats left Texas to stop new voting restrictions, cracks in the standoff widened Tuesday as more began returning home from Washington, D.C., and Republicans again authorized using law enforcement to find those who still refuse to come back.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News