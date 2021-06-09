CenturyLink seeks to ease Minnesota landline repair rules

That puts CenturyLink at a competitive disadvantage, Brian Fanciulli, the company’s senior director of operations for Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas, said in an interview Wednesday. Competitors that now have the lion's share of voice customers in Minnesota don't have to adhere to those restrictions, he said, adding that CenturyLink doesn't face similar restrictions in neighboring states but service response times there are similar.

The PUC considered a similar CenturyLink request in 2014 but held off amid concerns from AARP and the state Department of Commerce about service quality and affordability. CenturyLink says in its new petition that the move by consumers away from copper landlines has only accelerated since then. The company says the most recent federal data show that only 4.4% of Minnesota households now rely solely on landlines for voice service.

Fanciulli said CenturyLink's traditional voice landlines in Minnesota have fallen from 2.25 million in 2001 to around 334,000 today, about 15% of the lines it once served, as customers turned to other providers and newer, often cheaper technologies.

Commerce Department and AARP officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday on CenturyLink's newest effort.