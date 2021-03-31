CEO of firm eyeing ballots appeared to make political posts

Fann has also said she wants Maricopa County to assist in the audit, but so far county officials have not said they were willing to help.

The Republican-controlled Board of Supervisors fought the Senate subpoenas and repeatedly said there were no issues with how the election was conducted. Multiple reviews, audits and a hand-count of a sample of ballots back that position.

“Our people need to be assured that the Senate and Maricopa County can work together on this audit, to bring integrity to the election process,” Fann said in a statement. “As Board Chair (Jack) Sellers and County Recorder (Stephen) Richer wrote in the Arizona Republic ‘a democracy cannot survive if its people do not believe elections are free and fair.’"

That op-ed in the Republic was written in January, when the board was fighting the Senate subpoenas and was preparing to do two additional election audits in an effort to mollify lawmakers.

Sellers said in a statement Wednesday that the county doesn't know anything about the auditors Fann chose, stands by the election results and has been ready to hand over the ballots for months. He said there been no discussions about using county facilities to do the audit.